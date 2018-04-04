William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $5 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $153,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110,456.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Royal Bank of Canada declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

