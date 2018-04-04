Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (LON:RBS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 290 ($4.07) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284.06 ($3.99).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

LON:RBS traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 257.50 ($3.61). 11,784,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.80 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.20 ($4.27).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (LON:RBS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-rbs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.