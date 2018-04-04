Royal Gold to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

RGLD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 118,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5,683.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.79 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $516,660. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

