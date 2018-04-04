RPC (RES) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group

RPC (NYSE:RES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.26.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 156,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,960. RPC has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $3,733.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $427.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that RPC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RPC by 791.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RPC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

