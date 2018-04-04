Critical Contrast: RPM International (NYSE:RPM) & Rayonier (RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) and RPM International (NYSE:RPM) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. RPM International pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Rayonier pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPM International pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPM International has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and RPM International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $819.60 million 5.52 $148.84 million $0.65 53.95 RPM International $4.96 billion 1.28 $181.82 million $2.47 19.21

RPM International has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. RPM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and RPM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 18.64% 4.96% 2.84% RPM International 6.80% 25.05% 7.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of RPM International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of RPM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPM International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rayonier and RPM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 3 1 0 2.25 RPM International 1 4 4 0 2.33

Rayonier presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.85%. RPM International has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.89%. Given RPM International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RPM International is more favorable than Rayonier.

Summary

RPM International beats Rayonier on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (410,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The company's Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.