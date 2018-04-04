RPM International (RPM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about RPM International (NYSE:RPM) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RPM International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0067764025398 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 1,970,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,062. The company has a market cap of $6,371.86, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. RPM International has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $56.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other RPM International news, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,833,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,253,053.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $138,670.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,850.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/rpm-international-rpm-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.