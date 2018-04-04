RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 740 ($10.39) price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 669 ($9.39) to GBX 684 ($9.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 725 ($10.18) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 710 ($9.97) to GBX 730 ($10.25) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 674.08 ($9.46).

RSA stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.84) on Wednesday. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 568.50 ($7.98) and a one year high of GBX 672.50 ($9.44).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported GBX 43.50 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.90 ($0.53) by GBX 5.60 ($0.08). The company had revenue of GBX 759.90 billion during the quarter. RSA Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

