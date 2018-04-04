RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “RSP Permian, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. RSP Permian, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $48.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on RSP Permian from $44.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $52.00 price target on RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

RSP Permian stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,474.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. RSP Permian has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.71 million. analysts anticipate that RSP Permian will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RSP Permian news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,272,162.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $1,741,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,968,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,468,250.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,000 shares of company stock worth $7,326,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

