Rupaya Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $8,652.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001996 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003807 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,823.90 or 3.15630000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00219232 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003857 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 15,441,175 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

