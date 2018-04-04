RussiaCoin (RC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $282.00

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005755 BTC on exchanges. RussiaCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $282.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00605493 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006680 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000605 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001671 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003173 BTC.

RussiaCoin Profile

RC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

