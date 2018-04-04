RussiaCoin Price Reaches $0.45 (RC)

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. RussiaCoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $408.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RussiaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006598 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00608721 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004127 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00097516 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002795 BTC.

RussiaCoin Coin Profile

RussiaCoin (CRYPTO:RC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin. The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

