Shares of RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,892. RWE has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14,919.86, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.19.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/rwe-ag-rweoy-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About RWE

RWE AG (RWE) is a holding company. The Company is a supplier of electricity and natural gas in Europe. The Company is engaged in production of lignite and electricity generation from gas, coal, nuclear and renewables, to energy trading and distribution, and the supply of electricity, gas and other solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.