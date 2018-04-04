Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €22.70 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RWE. Commerzbank set a €19.40 ($23.95) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.10 ($24.81) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €23.40 ($28.89) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock traded down €0.08 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €19.98 ($24.67). 4,652,336 shares of the stock were exchanged. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($28.74).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/rwe-rwe-pt-set-at-22-70-by-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.