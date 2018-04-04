110,827 Shares in Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Purchased by Sabby Management LLC

Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000. Spark Therapeutics makes up about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Spark Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONCE. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,012,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,478.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.55. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73). The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,100.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. equities research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

