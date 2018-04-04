1,128,588 Shares in Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) Purchased by Sabby Management LLC

Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,128,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.36% of Fibrocell Science at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fibrocell Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in Fibrocell Science by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 8,267,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Fibrocell Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fibrocell Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCSC opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Fibrocell Science Inc has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.42). research analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Fibrocell Science Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related.

