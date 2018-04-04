Sabby Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,322 RedHill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL)

Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.10% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Family Management Corp increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

RDHL opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.67. RedHill Biopharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sabby Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,322 RedHill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sabby-management-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-redhill-biopharma-ltd-rdhl-updated-updated.html.

RedHill Biopharma Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, and in-licensed/acquired drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company commercializes three gastrointestinal products in the United States, such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acute enterocolitis and duodenal ulcers; EnteraGam, a prescription medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools; and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg, a prescription proton pump inhibitor drug product indicated for adults for the treatment of GERD, risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, Helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, and for pathological hypersecretory conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.