Sabby Management LLC Acquires 86,478 Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NURO)

Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned 7.66% of Neurometrix worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neurometrix by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Neurometrix Inc has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurometrix Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders and diabetes. The Company is engaged in the sale of medical equipment, and consumables and accessories. It has two principal product lines: Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests.

