Sabby Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV)

Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.70% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. NanoVibronix Inc has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.32.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc is a medical device company focusing on noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target wound healing and pain therapy. The Company’s products include PainShield, WoundShield and UroShield. Its products under development include Renooskin and Endotrachshield. The Company’s principal research and development activities are conducted in Israel, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix (Israel 2003) Ltd.

