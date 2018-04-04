Sabby Management LLC Acquires Shares of 932,350 Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 932,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.10% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of APDN opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $43.36, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.97.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 268.66% and a negative return on equity of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

