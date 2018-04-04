Eii Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,957 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Eii Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,569,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,945,000 after buying an additional 1,673,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 294.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,721,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after buying an additional 3,523,631 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 151.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,774,000 after buying an additional 1,450,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,586,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 497,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $3,146.22, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $166.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

