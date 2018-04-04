Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3,053.52, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $166.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.82 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%. research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 634,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 78,089 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sabra-health-care-reit-sbra-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.