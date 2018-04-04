Safestyle UK (SFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.40

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.40 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.10), with a volume of 121182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.40 ($1.10).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Safestyle UK to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 130 ($1.82) in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Safestyle UK’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 8.72%.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

