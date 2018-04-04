Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,770.12 and a P/E ratio of 520.25. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $23.93.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million. research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,033,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,497,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,272,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,050,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,664,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

