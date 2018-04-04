Sakuracoin (SKR) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Sakuracoin (CURRENCY:SKR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Sakuracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakuracoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $483.00 worth of Sakuracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sakuracoin has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sakuracoin

Sakuracoin (CRYPTO:SKR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Sakuracoin’s official Twitter account is @sakuracoin. The official website for Sakuracoin is sakuracoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sakuracoin

Sakuracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Sakuracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakuracoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakuracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

