Salesforce.com (CRM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.935-2.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Salesforce.com also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.25-2.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.54 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.91.

CRM opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. Salesforce.com has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83,281.20, a P/E ratio of 258.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,200,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.82 per share, for a total transaction of $766,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,873.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 329,652 shares of company stock worth $38,055,411 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

