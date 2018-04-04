Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Salisbury Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.6639357003802 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SAL opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $69,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holly J. Nelson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $44,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut-chartered and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) insured commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking and trust and wealth advisory services through a network of over 10 banking offices and approximately nine automated teller machines (ATMs).

