SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.41 Million (CRYPTO:SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00028836 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Huobi and Upbit. SALT has a total market capitalization of $109.41 million and $6.19 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00698895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179852 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034437 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,193,571 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Liqui, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Upbit, Token Store, OKEx and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

