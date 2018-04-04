Sand Coin (SND) Trading 22.3% Higher This Week

Sand Coin (CURRENCY:SND) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Sand Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00010379 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta and Mercatox. Sand Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sand Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sand Coin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sand Coin

Sand Coin was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Sand Coin’s total supply is 2,684,319 tokens. The official website for Sand Coin is en.sandcoin.io. The Reddit community for Sand Coin is /r/sandcoin. Sand Coin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto.

Sand Coin Token Trading

Sand Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Sand Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sand Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sand Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

