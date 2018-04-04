Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) a $26.00 Price Target

Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCBG. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.68. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 5.28%. analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,722,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 158,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 147,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) a $26.00 Price Target” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sandler-oneill-analysts-give-capital-city-bank-group-ccbg-a-26-00-price-target-updated.html.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (CCB or the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services (CCB), Data Processing Services (Capital City Services Company), Trust and Asset Management Services (Capital City Trust Company) and Brokerage Services (Capital City Banc Investments, Inc).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.