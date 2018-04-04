Equity Residential (EQR) Given Hold Rating at Sandler O’Neill

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Edward Jones raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

EQR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.39. 230,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,473.07, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 51,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 84,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $7,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

