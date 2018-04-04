Sanne Group PLC (SNN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.40 Per Share

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SNN traded down GBX 12 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 695 ($9.76). 162,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,684. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 579 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837 ($11.75).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.63) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

