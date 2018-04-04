Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.18 ($97.75).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock opened at €66.17 ($81.69) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($77.89) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($114.78).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sanofi (SAN) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sanofi-san-pt-set-at-66-00-by-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.