Santander Brasil Declares Special Dividend of $0.05 (BSBR)

Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

Santander Brasil has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 922,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,653.76, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Brasil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

