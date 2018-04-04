Santori & Peters Inc. Invests $126,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Elkhorn Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,023,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,537,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $364,036.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $155,683.88, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

