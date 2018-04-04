SAP (NYSE:SAP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAP earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.6078688546075 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 410,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $126,892.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $116.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 17.38%. research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SAP (NYSE:SAP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sap-sap-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-19-updated-updated.html.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.