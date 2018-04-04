SatoshiMadness Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MAD)

SatoshiMadness (CURRENCY:MAD) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SatoshiMadness has a total market capitalization of $137,541.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SatoshiMadness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SatoshiMadness coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SatoshiMadness has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00139282 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000944 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001180 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness Profile

MAD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2015. SatoshiMadness’ total supply is 2,000,683,485 coins. SatoshiMadness’ official Twitter account is @SatoshiMadness.

Buying and Selling SatoshiMadness

SatoshiMadness can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy SatoshiMadness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SatoshiMadness must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SatoshiMadness using one of the exchanges listed above.

