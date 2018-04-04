Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.16% of Saul Centers worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Saul Centers stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,121.34, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 23.40%. sell-side analysts predict that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

