SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SB Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.85149578727 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.54. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SB Financial Group news, Chairman Mark A. Klein purchased 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 23,209 shares in the company, valued at $417,762. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Van Cosentino purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $149,994. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

