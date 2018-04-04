SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. SBA Communications posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.01 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on SBA Communications from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,832.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after purchasing an additional 745,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,803,000 after purchasing an additional 545,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 88.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,151,000 after purchasing an additional 503,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 70.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 79.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,971,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 696,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,598. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $177.67. The firm has a market cap of $20,205.81, a P/E ratio of 199.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57.

SBA Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

