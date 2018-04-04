Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 90,942 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,300,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,355,000 after purchasing an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 101.6% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 126,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

TLK opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $36.19.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk offers telecommunications and network services. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Home, Personal and Others. The Corporate segment provides telecommunications services, including interconnection, leased lines, satellite, contact center, broadband access, information technology services, and data and Internet services to companies and institutions.

