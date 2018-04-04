FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,671 Shares of Schlumberger (SLB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,829 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $89,651.19, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

