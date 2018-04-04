Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 418,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,892. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $858.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 600,873 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 649,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/schnitzer-steel-industries-schn-cut-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.