Schroders (SHNWF) vs. KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Financial Contrast

Schroders (OTCMKTS: SHNWF) and KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Schroders alerts:

This table compares Schroders and KKR & Co. L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schroders N/A N/A N/A KKR & Co. L.P. 30.52% 9.34% 3.96%

Dividends

KKR & Co. L.P. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schroders does not pay a dividend. KKR & Co. L.P. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Schroders and KKR & Co. L.P., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schroders 0 4 1 0 2.20 KKR & Co. L.P. 0 4 7 0 2.64

KKR & Co. L.P. has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.84%. Given KKR & Co. L.P.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. L.P. is more favorable than Schroders.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schroders and KKR & Co. L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schroders $3.24 billion 3.14 $648.68 million $2.87 15.69 KKR & Co. L.P. $3.28 billion 2.92 $1.02 billion $2.38 8.28

KKR & Co. L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Schroders. KKR & Co. L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schroders, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of KKR & Co. L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Schroders has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. L.P. has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KKR & Co. L.P. beats Schroders on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. It launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. The firm also manages hedge for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, financial technology, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the upstream oil and gas and equipment, minerals and royalties and services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.