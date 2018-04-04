Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Position Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 57.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 444,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $5,537,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,632,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,357,287.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 148,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,904,955.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,632,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,879,687.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 612,016 shares of company stock worth $7,688,993.

NYSE:JAG opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,008.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 135.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jagged Peak Energy Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

