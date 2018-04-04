86,006 Shares in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Purchased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Consol Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Consol Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $810.22 and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $352.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-consol-energy-inc-ceix-updated-updated.html.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore.

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.