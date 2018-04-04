NCI Building Systems (NCS) Position Reduced by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of NCI Building Systems worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth $8,511,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 511,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NCS. ValuEngine upgraded NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE NCS opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,170.73, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. NCI Building Systems has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NCI Building Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

