Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Connecticut Water Service worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Connecticut Water Service stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $717.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of -0.06. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $65.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS assumed coverage on Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Connecticut Water Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Connecticut Water Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

