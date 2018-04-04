Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,161 Shares of Control4 (CTRL)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Control4 worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Control4 alerts:

NASDAQ CTRL opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Control4 has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.31.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Control4 declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Control4 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Control4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $476,252.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Bishop sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $55,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,161 Shares of Control4 (CTRL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-3-33-million-position-in-control4-corp-ctrl-updated-updated.html.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.