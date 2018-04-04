Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.42, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Armada Hoffler Properties to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

