Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Blue Hills Bancorp worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHBK opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.30, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 3.47%. sell-side analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Blue Hills Bancorp news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $37,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

